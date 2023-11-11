Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Huskies. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Washington vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-8) Over (49.5) Washington 32, Utah 21

Week 11 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Huskies are 4-4-1 against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 8 points or more, Washington are 3-4 against the spread.

The Huskies have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Washington games average 63.1 total points per game this season, 13.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Utes.

The Utes are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In the Utes' nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

Utah games this year have averaged a total of 45.6 points, 3.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Huskies vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 41.7 23.0 41.8 20.2 41.5 26.5 Utah 25.0 15.9 27.3 12.8 20.3 22.0

