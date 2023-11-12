Sunday's contest between the Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) and Marshall Thundering Herd (0-1) matching up at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 76-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Chattanooga, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Mocs head into this contest after a 57-52 win over Austin Peay on Friday.

Chattanooga vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, Marshall 60

Chattanooga Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mocs had a +132 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.0 points per game. They put up 58.8 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and gave up 54.8 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.

Chattanooga's offense was more effective in SoCon games last year, posting 59.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.8 PPG.

Offensively the Mocs performed better in home games last year, posting 61.9 points per game, compared to 55.4 per game on the road.

Chattanooga gave up 55.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (55.5).

