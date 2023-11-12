Chigoziem Okonkwo has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 279.4 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Okonkwo has 24 receptions (35 targets) for 173 yards, averaging 21.6 yards per game so far this season.

Okonkwo vs. the Buccaneers

Okonkwo vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 279.4 yards per contest this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 13 this season (1.6 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Okonkwo has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Okonkwo has been targeted on 35 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (15.0% target share).

He is averaging 4.9 yards per target (130th in league play), averaging 173 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Okonkwo has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

