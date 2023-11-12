Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 92.9 per game.

Henry has recorded a team-best 601 rushing yards on 137 attempts (75.1 ypg) this season, including four rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Henry has also caught 18 balls for 165 yards (20.6 ypg).

Henry vs. the Buccaneers

Henry vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Buccaneers during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Henry will play against the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this week. The Buccaneers give up 92.9 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have surrendered four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks fifth in NFL play.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit the rushing yards over in four of eight opportunities (50.0%).

The Titans, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.1% of the time while running 46.9%.

His team has attempted 206 rushes this season. He's handled 137 of those carries (66.5%).

Henry has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 38.5% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 15 carries in the red zone (68.2% of his team's 22 red zone rushes).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Henry Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Henry has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (six of eight).

Henry has been targeted on 21 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (9.0% target share).

He has 165 receiving yards on 21 targets to rank 52nd in league play with 7.9 yards per target.

Henry, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Henry has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 17 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 22 ATT / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 22 ATT / 122 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

