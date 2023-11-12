The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Before the Jets play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Jets vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jets 1 36.5 -115 -105

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

New York has an average point total of 40.1 in their outings this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.

The Jets have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 36.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Las Vegas' average game total this season has been 43.4, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread four times in nine games with a set spread.

This season, the Raiders have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Las Vegas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Jets vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jets 16.5 31 19.5 6 40.1 4 8 Raiders 17.3 24 21.4 21 43.4 6 9

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

New York has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Raiders (-37 total points, -4.1 per game).

Raiders

Over its last three contests, Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Raiders have hit the over once in their past three games.

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.1 38.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23 22 ATS Record 4-3-1 3-2-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-3 1-1

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 42.1 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22.3 25 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

