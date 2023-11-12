Sunday's game at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Raiders (2-0) going head to head against the Princeton Tigers (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-55 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Raiders earned a 93-48 win against Florida A&M.

Middle Tennessee vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Middle Tennessee vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 70, Princeton 55

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders had a +528 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 16.0 points per game. They put up 73.4 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and gave up 57.4 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

In conference matchups last year, Middle Tennessee put up more points per game (73.6) than its overall average (73.4).

Offensively the Raiders played better when playing at home last year, averaging 73.8 points per game, compared to 73.1 per game in away games.

Middle Tennessee ceded 52.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than it allowed in away games (59.0).

