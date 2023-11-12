On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are favored by only 1 point against the New York Jets (4-4). For this matchup, the total has been set at 37 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be found in this article before they face the Jets. The Jets' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1) 37 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-1) 36.5 -110 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 10 Odds

Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Insights

Las Vegas has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-2 as 1-point favorites or more.

Out of Las Vegas' nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

New York has four wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

The Jets are 4-3 as 1-point underdogs or more.

There have been three New York games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 54.5 (-115) - Joshua Jacobs - - 66.5 (-115) - 20.5 (-111) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 40.5 (-115) - Aidan O'Connell 206.5 (-115) 1.5 (+185) 2.5 (-111) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Allen Lazard - - - - 26.5 (-111) - Tyler Conklin - - - - 25.5 (-115) - Zach Wilson 206.5 (-115) 1.5 (+185) 13.5 (-118) - - - Breece Hall - - 63.5 (-118) - 18.5 (-115) - Garrett Wilson - - - - 65.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

