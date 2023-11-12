Raiders vs. Jets Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are favored by only 1 point against the New York Jets (4-4). For this matchup, the total has been set at 37 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be found in this article before they face the Jets. The Jets' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Raiders.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-1)
|37
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-1)
|36.5
|-110
|-106
Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Raiders vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-2 as 1-point favorites or more.
- Out of Las Vegas' nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).
- New York has four wins in eight contests against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 4-3 as 1-point underdogs or more.
- There have been three New York games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.
Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|Joshua Jacobs
|-
|-
|66.5 (-115)
|-
|20.5 (-111)
|-
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40.5 (-115)
|-
|Aidan O'Connell
|206.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+185)
|2.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-111)
|-
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25.5 (-115)
|-
|Zach Wilson
|206.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+185)
|13.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|-
|63.5 (-118)
|-
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
