If you're looking for Ryan Tannehill's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Tannehill's season stats include 1,128 passing yards (188.0 per game). He is 98-for-158 (62.0%), with two touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 12 carries for 40 yards one touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill Injury Status:

Reported Injury: Ankle

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Tannehill 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 98 158 62.0% 1,128 2 6 7.1 12 40 1

Tannehill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Saints 16 34 198 0 3 3 5 0 Week 2 Chargers 20 24 246 1 0 1 12 1 Week 3 @Browns 13 25 104 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 18 25 240 1 1 6 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 23 34 264 0 1 2 12 0 Week 6 Ravens 8 16 76 0 1 0 0 0

