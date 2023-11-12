Will Ryan Tannehill Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tannehill's season stats include 1,128 passing yards (188.0 per game). He is 98-for-158 (62.0%), with two touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 12 carries for 40 yards one touchdown.
Ryan Tannehill Injury Status:
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 10 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Tannehill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|98
|158
|62.0%
|1,128
|2
|6
|7.1
|12
|40
|1
Tannehill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|16
|34
|198
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|20
|24
|246
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|13
|25
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18
|25
|240
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|23
|34
|264
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|8
|16
|76
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
