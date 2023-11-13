The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) play the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

East Tennessee State compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot above 44.7% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 351st.

The Buccaneers' 69.1 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

East Tennessee State put together a 10-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, East Tennessee State averaged 1.8 more points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (68).

The Buccaneers allowed fewer points at home (67.9 per game) than away (69.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But it sunk the same number of trifectas at home as away (6.5 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule