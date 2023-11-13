Monday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 95-57 in favor of Butler, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 95, East Tennessee State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-38.4)

Butler (-38.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

Last season East Tennessee State scored 69.1 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 69 points per contest (141st-ranked).

The Buccaneers grabbed 32.3 rebounds per game (144th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (123rd-ranked).

East Tennessee State ranked 249th in college basketball with 12.2 assists per game.

The Buccaneers averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (254th-ranked).

The Buccaneers drained 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32.1% shooting percentage (291st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

East Tennessee State was 263rd in the country with 7.9 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th with a 32.4% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

East Tennessee State attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.1% of the shots it took (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.8 threes per contest, which were 34.9% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.