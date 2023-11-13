The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Game Information

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 69.1 247th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 69 141st 357th 27.4 Rebounds 32.3 144th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.3 288th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.2 249th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.4 235th

