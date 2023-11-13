Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Franklin County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grundy County High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
