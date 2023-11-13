How to Watch the Memphis vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) take on the Memphis Tigers (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Memphis vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 67.4 points per game last year were just 1.5 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.
- When Memphis allowed fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 19-6.
- Last year, the Volunteers scored 15.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Tigers gave up (61.2).
- When Tennessee scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 21-8.
- Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- The Tigers shot 33.3% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 39.5% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 67-47
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Alabama State
|W 95-51
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/18/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
