The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

  • DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
210th 70.1 Points Scored 73.9 124th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
251st 30.6 Rebounds 33.6 69th
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.5 60th
333rd 10.8 Assists 12.5 221st
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

