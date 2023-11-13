The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 73.9 124th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 33.6 69th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.5 60th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.5 221st 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

