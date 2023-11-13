Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Murphy Athletic Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Middle Tennessee compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Middle Tennessee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 5.4% less often than Western Carolina (16-12-0) last season.
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Middle Tennessee
|70.1
|144
|67.8
|138.5
|137.1
|Western Carolina
|73.9
|144
|70.7
|138.5
|141.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Raiders put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Catamounts allowed (70.7).
- Middle Tennessee had an 8-4 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Middle Tennessee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|12-15-0
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Middle Tennessee
|Western Carolina
|12-2
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-11
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|3-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.