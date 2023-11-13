The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Raiders had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents knocked down.

Middle Tennessee had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Catamounts ranked 69th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Raiders finished 251st.

Last year, the Blue Raiders scored 70.1 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 70.7 the Catamounts allowed.

Middle Tennessee had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.

At home, the Blue Raiders ceded 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (76.1).

In home games, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule