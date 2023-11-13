The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-5.5) 136.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 17 Blue Raiders games hit the over.

Western Carolina covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

In Catamounts games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

