Monday's game at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) going head to head against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-53 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 78, Western Carolina 53

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-24.7)

Middle Tennessee (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

At 70.1 points scored per game and 67.8 points conceded last season, Middle Tennessee was 210th in college basketball offensively and 105th defensively.

At 30.6 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds allowed, the Blue Raiders were 251st and 30th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Middle Tennessee was ranked 333rd in the country in assists with 10.8 per game.

With 6.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.8% from downtown last year, the Blue Raiders were 229th and 199th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Middle Tennessee gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 288th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Blue Raiders took 64.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.4% of the Blue Raiders' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.6% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.