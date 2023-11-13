Monday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and Xavier Musketeers (2-0) matching up at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.6)

Purdue (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

On offense, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked squad in the nation (72.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 21st-best (62.7 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (24.5).

With 15.5 assists per game last year, Purdue was 29th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Boilermakers were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were 283rd in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Purdue was 73rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 52nd in 3-point percentage defensively (31.4%) last season.

The Boilermakers took 61.6% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.4% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73% of the Boilermakers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked 10th-best in the country by scoring 80.9 points per game. It ranked 292nd in college basketball in points allowed (74.1 per contest).

Last season the Musketeers grabbed 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

With 19.1 dimes per game, Xavier ranked best in college basketball in the category.

Last year the Musketeers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Musketeers ranked fourth-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 39%. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by sinking 7.4 three-pointers per contest.

Xavier allowed 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from downtown.

Xavier attempted 42 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.8% of the shots it took (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19 treys per contest, which were 31.2% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.