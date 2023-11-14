The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Austin Peay vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Governors put up 9.3 fewer points per game last year (59.5) than the Wildcats allowed (68.8).

When Austin Peay allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 14-8.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 11.5 more points per game (67.8) than the Governors gave up (56.3).

Kentucky had a 10-13 record last season when putting up more than 56.3 points.

Austin Peay Schedule