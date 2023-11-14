How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Austin Peay vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Governors put up 9.3 fewer points per game last year (59.5) than the Wildcats allowed (68.8).
- When Austin Peay allowed fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 14-8.
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 11.5 more points per game (67.8) than the Governors gave up (56.3).
- Kentucky had a 10-13 record last season when putting up more than 56.3 points.
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trevecca Nazarene
|L 75-59
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 57-52
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/22/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
