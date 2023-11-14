Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 11, Bogdanovic produced 15 points in a 117-109 loss against the Heat.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-110)

Over 15.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.8.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pistons were ninth in the league last year, allowing 12.0 makes per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 27 18 1 3 4 0 0 12/23/2022 34 19 1 2 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.