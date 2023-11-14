The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Chattanooga had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Knights finished 361st.

Last year, the Mocs averaged 77.2 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.2 the Knights allowed.

Chattanooga had a 15-10 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Chattanooga performed better in home games last year, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game on the road.

At home, the Mocs gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (70.6) than in away games (72.7).

Chattanooga sunk 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% in road games.

