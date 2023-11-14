How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Chattanooga had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Knights finished 361st.
- Last year, the Mocs averaged 77.2 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.2 the Knights allowed.
- Chattanooga had a 15-10 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Chattanooga performed better in home games last year, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game on the road.
- At home, the Mocs gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (70.6) than in away games (72.7).
- Chattanooga sunk 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% in road games.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Covenant
|W 89-44
|McKenzie Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/14/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
