The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Knights allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Chattanooga had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Knights finished 361st.
  • Last year, the Mocs averaged 77.2 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.2 the Knights allowed.
  • Chattanooga had a 15-10 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Chattanooga performed better in home games last year, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Mocs gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (70.6) than in away games (72.7).
  • Chattanooga sunk 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Covenant W 89-44 McKenzie Arena
11/10/2023 @ Louisville W 81-71 KFC Yum! Center
11/14/2023 Bellarmine - McKenzie Arena
11/19/2023 Tennessee Tech - McKenzie Arena
11/24/2023 Evansville - McKenzie Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.