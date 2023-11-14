Tuesday's contest that pits the Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) versus the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at McKenzie Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-71 in favor of Chattanooga, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 82, Bellarmine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-11.3)

Chattanooga (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Chattanooga Performance Insights

Offensively, Chattanooga was the 52nd-ranked squad in the nation (77.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 240th (72.1 points allowed per game).

The Mocs collected 33.3 rebounds per game and conceded 30.8 boards last season, ranking 86th and 155th, respectively, in the nation.

Chattanooga was 35th in the nation in assists (15.3 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Mocs were best in the country in 3-pointers made per game at 11.4 last season. And they were 22nd-best in 3-point percentage at 37.7%.

Chattanooga was 322nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

The Mocs attempted 48.3% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 51.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 56.9% of the Mocs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 43.1% were 3-pointers.

