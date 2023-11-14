Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) host the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at McKenzie Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats
- Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Bellarmine (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 5.3% more often than Chattanooga (14-15-0) last season.
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Chattanooga
|77.2
|143.5
|72.1
|139.3
|145.6
|Bellarmine
|66.3
|143.5
|67.2
|139.3
|133.8
Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mocs recorded 77.2 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.2 the Knights allowed.
- Chattanooga had an 11-9 record against the spread and a 15-10 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Chattanooga
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Bellarmine
|15-13-0
|14-14-0
Chattanooga vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Chattanooga
|Bellarmine
|9-7
|Home Record
|8-6
|6-9
|Away Record
|6-12
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
