Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cumberland County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stone Memorial High School at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
