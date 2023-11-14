High school basketball is on the schedule today in Davidson County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Benton Hall Academy at Currey Ingram Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14

5:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencliff High School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunters Lane High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendship Christian School at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Antioch High School at University School of Nashville