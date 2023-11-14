If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Magnet School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Soddy-Daisy High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Ooltewah High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14

6:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Rockwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14

6:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Rockwood, TN

Rockwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

