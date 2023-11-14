Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hawkins County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Hawkins County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elizabethton High School at Volunteer High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 14

1:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Church Hill, TN

Church Hill, TN Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 1

3A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Volunteer High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 14

2:30 PM ET on November 14 Location: Church Hill, TN

Church Hill, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson County High School at Volunteer High School