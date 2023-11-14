The Detroit Pistons (2-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 119 - Pistons 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.1)

Hawks (-7.1) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Hawks have covered less often than the Pistons this season, sporting an ATS record of 3-6-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 record of the Pistons.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 50% of the time.

Detroit and its opponents have eclipsed the total 63.6% of the time this season (seven out of 11). That's more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (five out of nine).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Pistons have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks own a top-five offense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 120.3 points per game. At the other end, they rank 23rd with 117.0 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta is pulling down 46.7 boards per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 42.0 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Hawks are delivering 26.4 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Atlanta is averaging 15.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 15.0 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Hawks are making 12.9 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They have a 35.4% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

