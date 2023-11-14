Hawks vs. Pistons November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, take on the Detroit Pistons (2-2). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clint Capela's numbers last season were 12 points, 11 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in league).
- Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in league).
- De'Andre Hunter posted 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Per game, Jaden Ivey provided points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Killian Hayes posted 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He made 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He made 64.8% of his shots from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart posted 11.3 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Alec Burks' numbers last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.
Hawks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Hawks
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
