The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Hawks average 6.1 more points per game (120.3) than the Pistons give up (114.2).

Atlanta is 5-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 121.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 119.4 points per contest.

Atlanta is giving up 119.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 115.2.

The Hawks are averaging 13.3 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.7 more threes and 4.4% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (12.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries