Trae Young is one of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons meet at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 25.5 points prop bet over/under set for Young on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his season scoring average (21.3).
  • He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).
  • Young has averaged 10 assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (9.5).
  • Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • Dejounte Murray's 21.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Tuesday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
  • Murray has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 3.0 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (8.5).
  • He has connected on one three-pointer per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -143)
  • Jalen Johnson's 14.5 points per game is the same as Tuesday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 7.5).
  • Johnson has dished out two assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -149)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Cade Cunningham is 22.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 22.3.
  • He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).
  • Cunningham's year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 2.8 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.