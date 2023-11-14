How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Lipscomb shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 15-8 overall.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Bisons finished 79th.
- Last year, the Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game, only three more points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- Lipscomb went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game (80.5) than it did in road games (73).
- Defensively the Bisons were better at home last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 74.2 away from home.
- At home, Lipscomb sunk one more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (35.1%).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 76-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Drake
|L 85-70
|Knapp Center
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|W 113-74
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bell Centre
