Tuesday's game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) matching up at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 82-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 82, Lipscomb 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee Tech (-23.4)

Tennessee Tech (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb Performance Insights

Last year Lipscomb posted 76.4 points per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.0 points per contest (207th-ranked).

With 33.4 rebounds per game, the Bisons were 79th in college basketball. They allowed 30.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Lipscomb ranked 101st in the country with 14.1 assists per game.

With 11.5 turnovers per game, the Bisons ranked 142nd in the country. They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 287th in college basketball.

The Bisons made 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 35.6% three-point percentage (95th-ranked).

Lipscomb ceded 8.0 treys per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Lipscomb attempted 37.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.3% of the shots it attempted (and 71.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.7 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.7% of its shots (and 28.2% of the team's buckets).

