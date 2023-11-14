Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Monroe County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soddy-Daisy High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweetwater High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
