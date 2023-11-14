Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenwood High School at Clarksville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewart County High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
