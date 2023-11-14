Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you live in Morgan County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Buren County High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
