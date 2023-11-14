The Nashville Predators will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, November 14, with the Predators having lost three straight games.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Ducks Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The Predators' 42 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 14 6 11 17 13 7 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 14 8 4 12 4 13 54.2% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 14 2 8 10 8 2 - Luke Evangelista 14 1 8 9 14 6 0%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 2.9 goals per game (41 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 44 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players