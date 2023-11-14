Keep an eye on Filip Forsberg and Frank Vatrano in particular on Tuesday, when the Nashville Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Predators vs. Ducks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-165)

Predators (-165) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors with 17 points. He has scored six goals and picked up 11 assists this season.

Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 12 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

Thomas Novak has 12 points for Nashville, via six goals and six assists.

Kevin Lankinen (1-1-0) has a 3.0 goals against average and a .900% save percentage (39th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano's 11 goals and four assists in 14 matchups give him 15 points on the season.

Mason McTavish's 15 points this season, including seven goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-2-0 in seven games this season, conceding 21 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 213 saves and a .910 save percentage, 27th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.14 19th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.93 11th 17th 30.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 16th 20.69% Power Play % 22.45% 11th 31st 68.09% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.