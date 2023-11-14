Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Robertson County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenbrier High School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.