Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Rutherford County, Tennessee. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Magnet School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
