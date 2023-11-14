The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) face the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.8% the Bisons' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Tennessee Tech had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bisons ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 211th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, only 2.7 more points than the 71 the Bisons allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 71 points last season, Tennessee Tech went 12-6.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee Tech scored 80.4 points per game last season, 14.7 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • At home, Tennessee Tech knocked down 10.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tennessee L 80-42 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Murray State L 78-72 CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Lipscomb - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/16/2023 Midway - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/19/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

