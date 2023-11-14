The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) face the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.8% the Bisons' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Tennessee Tech had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.8% from the field.

The Bisons ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 211th.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, only 2.7 more points than the 71 the Bisons allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Tennessee Tech went 12-6.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee Tech scored 80.4 points per game last season, 14.7 more than it averaged on the road (65.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

At home, Tennessee Tech knocked down 10.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule