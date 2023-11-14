The Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lipscomb vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Lipscomb (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 FanDuel Lipscomb (-1.5) 146.5 -118 -104

Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Golden Eagles were an underdog by 1.5 points or more 16 times last year, and covered the spread in eight of those matchups.

Lipscomb covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Bisons games.

