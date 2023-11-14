Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) and the Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) hit the court at Hooper Eblen Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cookeville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tennessee Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee Tech compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Tennessee Tech sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-12-0 mark of Lipscomb.
Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee Tech
|73.7
|150.1
|73.4
|144.4
|142.6
|Lipscomb
|76.4
|150.1
|71.0
|144.4
|145.4
Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 73.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 71.0 the Bisons gave up.
- When Tennessee Tech totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 10-5 against the spread and 12-6 overall.
Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee Tech
|16-12-0
|19-9-0
|Lipscomb
|15-12-0
|14-13-0
Tennessee Tech vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tennessee Tech
|Lipscomb
|11-5
|Home Record
|13-2
|4-11
|Away Record
|7-11
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-9-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.5
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-7-0
