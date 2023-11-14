The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) hit the court against the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (46%).

Tennessee went 10-2 when it shot better than 46% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers ranked 258th.

Last year, the Volunteers scored just 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Terriers allowed (72.5).

When Tennessee totaled more than 72.5 points last season, it went 14-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did away from home (67.1).

In home games, the Volunteers surrendered 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).

In home games, Tennessee made 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule