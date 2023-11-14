The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) hit the court against the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (46%).
  • Tennessee went 10-2 when it shot better than 46% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Terriers ranked 258th.
  • Last year, the Volunteers scored just 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Terriers allowed (72.5).
  • When Tennessee totaled more than 72.5 points last season, it went 14-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did away from home (67.1).
  • In home games, the Volunteers surrendered 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than away from home (63.7).
  • In home games, Tennessee made 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tennessee Tech W 80-42 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

