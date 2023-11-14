Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-109 loss to the Heat, Young put up 27 points and 11 assists.

With prop bets available for Young, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-125)

Over 9.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons gave up 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

On defense, the Pistons conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last year, ninth in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 30 30 3 12 3 0 0 12/23/2022 31 26 2 13 3 0 2 10/28/2022 30 36 2 12 4 0 0 10/26/2022 38 35 3 6 1 0 1

