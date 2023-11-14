Tuesday's contest features the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-2) clashing at Farris Center (on November 14) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Central Arkansas.

The Skyhawks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 70-68 loss to Vanderbilt.

UT Martin vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

UT Martin vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 68, UT Martin 64

UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks scored 64.2 points per game last season (198th in college basketball) and gave up 64.3 (181st in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, UT Martin scored 64.4 points per game in OVC play, and 64.2 overall.

In 2022-23, the Skyhawks averaged 4.0 more points per game at home (66.4) than away (62.4).

In 2022-23, UT Martin conceded 0.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (64.3).

