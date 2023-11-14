The UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Commodores had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Vanderbilt shot higher than 40.5% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
  • The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans finished 74th.
  • Last year, the Commodores scored 7.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Spartans gave up (64.5).
  • When Vanderbilt totaled more than 64.5 points last season, it went 18-9.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

  • Vanderbilt put up 71.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.2 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.4).
  • Defensively the Commodores played better at home last year, surrendering 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 away from home.
  • At home, Vanderbilt made 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Presbyterian L 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/10/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro - Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas - Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State - Michelob ULTRA Arena

