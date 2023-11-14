The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) meet at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no set line.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

UNC Greensboro (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 8.1% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last year.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 144 71.5 136 138.8 UNC Greensboro 72.1 144 64.5 136 133.5

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores recorded were 7.4 more points than the Spartans gave up (64.5).

When Vanderbilt totaled more than 64.5 points last season, it went 16-9 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 12-15-0

Vanderbilt vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt UNC Greensboro 14-6 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 8-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.