The Belmont Bruins (1-1) play the Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Shockers put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, only one fewer point than the 67.1 the Bruins gave up.

Wichita State went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the Bruins recorded 71.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 63.7 the Shockers gave up.

Belmont had a 20-2 record last season when putting up more than 63.7 points.

The Bruins made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.1 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

The Shockers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bruins gave up to their opponents (45.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Schedule